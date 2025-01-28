Seven years before wildfires tore through opposite ends of the Los Angeles area, the Tubbs Fire in Northern California's Sonoma County jumped a six-lane freeway and decimated Santa Rosa's Coffey Park subdivision, a suburban enclave similar to Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

The fire destroyed about 5,000 homes in Santa Rosa and the surrounding area in October 2017, with about 1,500 of those in Coffey Park, making it California's costliest wildfire disaster at the time. Within three years, 80% of Coffey Park's destroyed homes were fully rebuilt and occupied, according to local officials.

The journey was long, uncertain and filled with detours, according to interviews with Coffey Park residents who rebuilt and local government officials. Debris removal was a lengthy, cumbersome process; there was contractor fraud, leading to criminal convictions; the minutiae of government approvals at every step caused frustration.