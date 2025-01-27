When Turkey’s navy welcomed two new ships to its fleet this month, officials left no doubt about the scale of their mission — or its geopolitical ambition.

The 3,000-ton frigates "will represent our nation’s power and determination in the world’s seas,” Haluk Gorgun, head of the presidency’s Secretariat of Defense Industries, said at a ceremony to mark the launch. "Turkey is taking firm steps to become a country that’s strong at sea, with deterrence in the field and a voice at the table.”

The newbuilds are the latest product of a naval expansion drive that will give Ankara added clout into and beyond the Mediterranean, Aegean and Black Seas. The aim is also to diversify a booming domestic defense industry that’s better known for its flying drones.