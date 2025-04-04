U.S. President Donald Trump’s new reciprocal tariffs are set to hit some of the world’s poorest nations the hardest, putting their labor-intensive export industries at risk and diminishing one of the U.S.’s biggest economic advantages over rival China.

Cambodia was slapped with Asia’s highest tariff rate of 49% in Trump’s levies announced Wednesday. Garment manufacturing giant Bangladesh was hit with a 37% rate, while in Myanmar, where a devastating earthquake last week left more than 3,000 dead, the U.S. imposed a 45% duty. The southern African nation of Lesotho received a 50% tariff, the highest of any country.

"Oh, look at Cambodia, 97%,” Trump said at the White House, drawing laughter as he pointed to the levy the U.S. is subjected to from the Southeast Asian nation. "They made a fortune with the United States of America.” The average Cambodian earns about $6.65 a day, according to World Bank data, less than a fifth of the global average.