The U.S. Senate confirmed Kristi Noem as secretary of Homeland Security, mobilizing the sprawling agency to carry out President Donald Trump’s expansive immigration crackdown.

Noem’s nomination was approved 59-34 on an unusual Saturday session of the Senate. The vote clears the way for her to lead a 260,000-person department that will have a key role in Trump’s border security and immigration enforcement agenda. Seven Democrats voted for the Republican nominee.

The South Dakota governor and former congresswoman is the second key member of Trump’s national security team to win confirmation. Pete Hegseth was confirmed as defense secretary on Friday with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote.