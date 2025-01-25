Pete Hegseth will become the next secretary of defense after a Senate majority confirmed President Donald Trump’s choice despite his lack of high-level experience and allegations — which he denied — of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and financial mismanagement of organizations he previously led.

The move by the Republican-controlled Senate was a testament to Trump’s ability to maneuver his narrow control of Congress, as lawmakers voted 51-50 to back Hegseth, a 44-year-old former Fox TV host, largely along party lines.

Three Republicans — Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — joined Democrats in opposing his confirmation as Vice President JD Vance cast his first tie-breaking vote.