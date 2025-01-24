A decision by President Donald Trump's administration to halt visa processing for refugees has caused uncertainty and shock at an English school for Afghans in Islamabad who are awaiting resettlement in the United States.

Normally enthusiastic students were quiet or crying in class after the news broke on Tuesday, said Sayed Hasib ullah, a 20-year old teacher whose application for resettlement in the U.S is in process.

Some feel betrayed, with many — including those who fled Taliban rule in Afghanistan — having already spent years in limbo.