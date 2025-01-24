A 61-year-old Chinese tourist was fatally struck by a train in the city of Otaru, Hokkaido, on Thursday morning after stepping onto the tracks to take photos.

The woman, visiting the coastal city with her husband, entered the Hakodate Line tracks near Asari Station at around 11:30 a.m. to photograph the ocean with her phone, according to Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting.

She was struck by a Rapid Airport train and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead. Her husband, who was standing at a distance, was unharmed.

The accident occurred about 50 meters from a railway crossing in an area off-limits to the public. Hokkaido Railway temporarily suspended train services following the incident, affecting 19 trains and approximately 8,200 passengers.

The incident has added fuel to concerns about the influx of foreign tourists into Otaru, where local residents say visitors frequently disrupt daily life. The city has become a social media hot spot, particularly among Asian travelers, due to its scenic views.

Residents have reported an increase in dangerous behavior, including stepping onto roads for photos, trespassing on private property and ignoring traffic rules.

“Tourists regularly take photos between the crossing gates. Trains have been stopped multiple times as a result. This was an accident waiting to happen,” one resident said to Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting.

“People walk right next to the tracks. Even when the crossing alarm sounds, they stop in the middle to take photos. We shout, 'A train is coming!' but they don’t move,” another resident told local broadcaster Sapporo TV.

With the Lunar New Year approaching at the end of January, authorities anticipate an even greater surge in visitors. Calls are growing for immediate countermeasures to balance tourism growth with local safety and quality of life.