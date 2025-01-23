The top lawyer of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison in February last year, said she regrets not finding the right words to stop him returning to Moscow in 2021.

Olga Mikhailova, who defended Navalny for 16 years, said his return to Russia sparked a "tragic" chain of events leading to his death — and to the jailing last week of three members of his legal team on extremism charges.

Feb. 16 will mark the first anniversary of the charismatic politician's death in an Arctic penal colony, which his supporters regard as murder sanctioned by the Kremlin.