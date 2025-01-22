Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held his first meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday in Washington, with the two agreeing to take the U.S.-Japan alliance to “new heights” and touting the importance of trilateral ties with South Korea and the Philippines.

"We agreed to continue to work together to take the Japan-U.S. alliance to new heights and to work closely together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Iwaya said following the meeting.

Iwaya, who a day earlier became the first top Japanese diplomat to attend a U.S. presidential inauguration, was visiting Washington for talks with officials in President Donald Trump's new administration as Tokyo looks to lay the groundwork for a leaders’ summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in the coming weeks.