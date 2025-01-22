Agriculture-welfare partnerships, in which individuals with disabilities actively participate in farming activities, have been steadily gaining momentum in Japan following a government 2019 policy vision aimed at promoting such collaborations.

The number of such partnership initiatives launched by agricultural corporations and employment facilities has significantly grown, reaching about 7,100 by fiscal 2023, which ended in March last year. Such initiatives have not only welcomed disabled individuals, but also extended opportunities to former prison inmates and others in need of support.

Occasionally, however, mismatches between job demand and workers' needs have arisen due to the seasonal and location-specific nature of farm work. To address the issue, collaboration with municipalities is key to ensuring stable employment opportunities year-round.