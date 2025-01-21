U.S. President Donald Trump has wasted no time announcing steps to implement many of his campaign pledges, including on immigration, energy, the military and the federal workforce, casting many as reversing the policies of his predecessor, former U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We will immediately restore the integrity, competency and loyalty of America’s government,” Trump said in his inaugural address Monday. "With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America, and the revolution of common sense.”

Those actions included ordering the attorney general not to take action against TikTok for 75 days; pardoning nearly all people with criminal charges related to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; rescinding 78 Biden-era orders — including those related to diversity, immigration and climate — and withdrawing the U.S. again from the Paris Agreement. It’s expected that many of the orders Trump signed Monday will be challenged in court.