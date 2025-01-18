The day before he left the White House in 2021, Donald Trump vowed to remain a force in U.S. politics. "The movement we started is only just beginning," he said in a farewell video.

What might have seemed then to be wishful thinking now sounds like a prophecy.

Trump left office a defeated and isolated figure, banned from social media and repudiated by fellow Republicans in his own administration. Congress, shaken by his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was preparing a second impeachment trial against him.