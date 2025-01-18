Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian signed a new strategic cooperation pact as the two countries brace for the return of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to the White House.

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement inked at a Kremlin ceremony on Friday seeks to deepen political and economic ties between Russia and Iran as they grapple with sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies.

"It’s important because it allows us to add fresh momentum practically to the whole range of our cooperation,” Putin said in televised comments at the start of the meeting. He described the accord as a "breakthrough” in relations at a joint press conference with Pezeshkian after the summit.