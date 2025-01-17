Prosecutors summarily indicted an accountant of the Liberal Democratic Party’s bloc in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Friday for underreporting over ¥60 million ($386,000) of the group’s income and expenditure.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office alleged that Hidekatsu Yajima, 72, underreported ¥35 million in revenue from the sale of tickets to fundraising parties in 2019 and 2022, and ¥28 million in spending for donations and subsidies. Yajima is accused of violating the political funds control law, which governs the reporting of how such funds are collected and spent.

Friday’s indictment comes in the wake of a political funds scandal that embroiled LDP lawmakers on the national level that surfaced in December 2023, appearing to involve similar wrongdoings, albeit at a smaller scale, among the party’s assembly members.