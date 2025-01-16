The ire initially targeting TV personality Masahiro Nakai over an alleged incident of sexual misconduct is now shifting to Fuji TV over its lack of corporate governance in dealing with the incident and the alleged involvement of an executive at the broadcaster.

Fuji TV President Koichi Minato is expected to hold a news conference on Friday to explain what happened.

The allegations against Nakai were first reported in weekly magazine Josei Seven on Dec 19. According to the report, Nakai, a former member of boy band SMAP, was supposed to have dinner with a Fuji TV executive and a woman. But the executive backed out at the last minute, leaving Nakai and the woman alone. During this meeting, a “serious issue arose,” the report said, which led to Nakai paying ¥90 million to settle the case.