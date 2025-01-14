North Korea sent directives to a secret organization formed by a former executive of South Korea's largest labor union, ordering it to incite anti-Japanese sentiment, according to sources at Suwon District Court near Seoul.

The directives sought to fan the flames of anti-Japanese sentiment over the issue of wartime labor and the discharge of treated radioactive water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea. They were adopted as evidence in the ruling against the ex-union executive and two others charged with espionage in 2023.

The court sentenced the three people, including the former executive of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, to five to 15 years in prison last November for gathering information about U.S. bases in South Korea on orders from a North Korean spy agency.