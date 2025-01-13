Buoyed by the endorsement of technology billionaire Elon Musk and enjoying new highs in polls ahead of elections in February, Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping for a further boost from the success of the far right in neighboring Austria.

Long shunned by the political establishment, Austria's Freedom Party (FPOe) is currently on the brink of power after being invited to try to form a government with the conservative People's Party (OeVP).

"We saw what was suddenly possible in Austria and let's see what happens here," AfD deputy parliamentary group leader Beatrix von Storch said on the sidelines of a party conference in the eastern town of Riesa on Sunday.