Classes that incorporate theater production and performance are gaining traction as a way to foster understanding of others and cultivate group communication skills.

Aichi Prefectural Kariyahigashi High School introduced a new theater-based subject in the current academic year with the aim of establishing an educational method that teachers with no prior theater experience can conduct.

The new subject, called Liberal Arts Japanese, is held for two hours a week for third- and fourth-year students of the school's part-time program during the day.