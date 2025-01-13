A magnitude 6.9 earthquake, measuring a lower 5 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale, struck southwestern Japan at 9:19 p.m. on Sunday evening, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 30 km in the Hyuganada Sea.

Immediately following the quake, the agency issued a tsunami advisory for the coasts of Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures. Waves of 1 meter are being forecast.

People in the vicinity are urged to stay away from the coast and seek higher ground.

The JMA is currently investigating a possible link between the quake to a megaquake that could occur along the Nankai Trough at some point in the future. An expert panel will convene at 10:30 p.m. to determine whether a warning will be issued.

The JMA had previously issued a Nankai Trough megaquake alert that remained in place for one week after a magnitude 7.1 quake struck off the coast of Kyushu in August last year.

Kyushu Electric Power reported no irregularities at its Sendai Nuclear Power Plant and Genkai Nuclear Power Plant. Shikoku Electric Power also reported no abnormality at its Ikata Nuclear Power Plant, according to NHK.

