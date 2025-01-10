Arms crossed, scowl set, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump avoided jail, but became a felon.

Trump appeared virtually at his criminal sentencing on Friday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, more than 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles) away from the chilly Manhattan courtroom where his case was called for a final time. Projected on a 152-centimeter (60-inch) screen, his image loomed over the gallery as a prosecutor recounted his crimes and a judge imposed his sentence.

Trump once faced up to four years in prison for falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal, but on Friday, he received only a so-called unconditional discharge. The sentence, a rare and lenient alternative to jail or probation, reflected the practical and constitutional impossibility of jailing a president-elect.