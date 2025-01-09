Having successfully worked to get his candidate elected in the U.S., Elon Musk is setting his sights on Europe.

In a series of posts on his X social media platform in recent weeks, the billionaire backer of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has honed in on Germany and the U.K., criticizing the respective governments, questioning laws they’ve enacted and casting doubt on their economic competence.

He’s personally insulted each country’s political leader, calling Chancellor Olaf Scholz a "fool,” Germany’s president a "tyrant” and accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of being "complicit in the rape of Britain.”