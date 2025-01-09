After waiting for seven months, Nicaraguan migrant Aldo is only two numbers away from being assigned an asylum appointment through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app.

Aldo left his country in February, desperate to find a job in the United States to provide for his eight children, and has been waiting for an appointment in Mexico while he builds houses and works the corn fields.

But days away from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, his hope of achieving the American Dream is dwindling.