Sudanese paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who has been sanctioned by the United States for genocide, went from feared Darfur militia commander to de facto vice-president before unleashing a devastating war for power.

Daglo's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been battling the regular army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan since April 2023 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 12 million from their homes.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, but Washington on Tuesday accused Daglo's paramilitaries of genocide for targeting particular ethnic groups with mass killings and gang rapes during their capture of virtually all of Darfur.