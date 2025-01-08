The cities of Toyama and Osaka have been featured in The New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Go in 2025.”

Toyama, which is located between the Sea of Japan coast and the Japanese Alps, was praised by the Times as a place where tourists could “enjoy cultural wonders and culinary delights while skipping the crowds.”

The paper noted how the area has been appealing to tourists as part of its recovery efforts following an earthquake and torrential rain that devastated the Noto Peninsula in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture last year.