One day before a key meeting of China's anti-graft watchdog, the state broadcaster aired a program on how grassroots corruption is being crushed, dispelling any notion that China is losing its grip on graft.

The first of four episodes of "Fighting Corruption for the People" ran on Sunday night, focusing on petty corruption cases including a northeastern primary school director profiting from kickbacks from on-campus meals and an official in rural Sichuan taking bribes from farm project contractors.

Last year, China was rocked by a surge of corruption probes ensnaring individuals from a central bank deputy governor to a former chairman of its biggest oil and gas company, adding to unease in an economy struggling to secure a firm footing and a society grappling with a fading sense of wealth.