Japan plans to map out a strategy within 2025 to boost defense equipment exports by enhancing the international competitiveness of its defense industry.

The government aims to strengthen the industry's foundation by helping expand its market reach, hoping to accelerate related efforts in cooperation with the private sector as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to power soon with his "America First" policy.

The strategy, which will present medium- and long-term targets for defense equipment exports, will be worked out through cooperation among government agencies, as well as the defense and trade ministries. Opinions of the industry will also be reflected in the strategy.