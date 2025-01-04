The Islamic State group has lost thousands of fighters to death or prison and suffered the demise of its self-declared caliphate in Iraq and Syria. But the global reach of the group, also known as ISIS, is still vast, in part because of its sophisticated media output and the people around the world who consume it.

On New Year’s Day, a man with an Islamic State group flag killed at least 14 people when he drove into a crowd in New Orleans. Authorities say there was no evidence that the man, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, had active connections to the terrorist group. But the FBI said "he was 100% inspired by ISIS.”

It is not yet clear which specific online content Jabbar may have seen or how else he may have been radicalized. Experts noted that the placement of the flag on the truck resembled one depicted by the Islamic State group in a media campaign urging followers to "run them over without mercy.” And, authorities said, he posted several videos to his Facebook account before his attack in which he pledged allegiance to Islamic State group.