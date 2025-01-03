As investigators learn more about the man who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group and killed 14 people with a truck on New Year's Day in New Orleans, a key question remains: How did a veteran and one-time employee of a major corporation become radicalized?

FBI Deputy Assistant Director Christopher Raia said on Thursday that videos made by Shamsud-Din Jabbar just before the attack showed the 42-year-old Texas native supported IS, claimed to have joined the militant group before last summer and believed in a "war between the believers and nonbelievers."

While the FBI was looking into his "path to radicalization,” evidence collected since the attack showed that Jabbar was "100% inspired by ISIS,” said Raia, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.