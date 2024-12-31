Municipalities in the Noto Peninsula damaged by a massive earthquake on Jan. 1, 2024, geared up to welcome the new year on Tuesday.

On the final day of 2024, preparations were being made for the day's "Machi no Yu" bathing support service, launched in late May in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, to be offered to residents.

The bathing service is also available in the morning of New Year's Day on Wednesday, which marks the first anniversary of the magnitude 7.6 temblor, according to a man in his 60s who is a temporary staff member of the Peace Boat Disaster Relief, which runs the service.

"I'm ready to continue supporting local people in 2025," he said.

In a square in front of the municipal government office of the city of Suzu in the prefecture, preparations were being made for a series of events to be held from the afternoon of New Year's Eve to the afternoon of New Year's Day, such as one featuring mochitsuki — the pounding of rice cakes — and a karaoke competition. Toshikoshi soba, or traditional Japanese noodles, will be served from Tuesday evening.

"It must be fun and healing, so I think I'll join in (the karaoke event) and sing," Akiko Nakayachi, 66, said.

"The past year was neither short nor long, and went by as usual," Seiju Mukai, 64, said at his home in Kanazawa, the prefecture's capital. Mukai's 97-year-old father, Hiroshi, a resident of Suzu, lost his life in the earthquake.

While showing concern that another major earthquake may strike, Mukai said he wants his father to "rest in peace."