Before the earthquake changed everything, 83-year-old Sueko Naka from the remote Noto Peninsula wished to live out her life at home, watched over by an altar to her ancestors.

But a year after a 7.5-magnitude quake and its aftershocks devastated the region, she lives in a small temporary unit with her husband and daughter, facing an uncertain future.

"When I imagine I might die here, I can't sleep well," Naka said among her minimal belongings in the newly-built dwelling in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture.