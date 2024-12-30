The emergency landing of Jeju Air Flight 2216 looked highly skilled, experts say, but all except two of the 181 people on board were killed when the Boeing 737-800 hit a wall and burst into flames.

As South Korean investigators probe the causes of the country's worst-ever aviation disaster on home soil, here's a look at what could have gone wrong:

The flight from Bangkok to southwestern Muan International Airport in South Korea was warned of a bird strike by the control tower as it came in to land.