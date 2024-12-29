Meiji Seika Pharma, has filed a lawsuit against Kazuhiro Haraguchi, a House of Representatives member from the Constitutional Democratic Party, saying his comments on the firm’s new COVID-19 vaccine have greatly damaged its reputation.

The pharmaceutical company, which manufactures a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine known as the replicon vaccine, is seeking ¥10 million in damages, according to media reports. Haraguchi's comments that the vaccine is "akin to a biological weapon" are unfounded and cannot be tolerated, the firm said in a news conference Wednesday.

"As (he is a) member of parliament, with immunity from arrest and various other privileges, I believe this situation cannot be left unaddressed any longer," Daikichiro Kobayashi, president of Meiji Seika Pharma said.