Influenza continues to rage across Japan, with an estimated 1.67 million people becoming sick and seeing doctors in the week through last Sunday, double the level the week before, according to health ministry data released Friday.

Authorities are calling for utmost vigilance as the nation heads into the New Year's holidays, when many people plan getaways, family reunions and other gatherings.

All 47 prefectures reported an increase in the number of patients, with the average number of flu cases per clinic per week surging to 42.66, more than double the level recorded the previous week.