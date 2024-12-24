Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday.

The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.

Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general. He then withdrew from consideration for that job in the face of an uphill confirmation battle in the Senate.