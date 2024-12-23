Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to retaliate against Yemen's Houthi rebels after they fired a missile at Tel Aviv, warning that Israel would target what he described as the last remaining arm of "Iran's axis of evil."

The Houthis struck Israel's commercial hub on Saturday with what they claimed was a ballistic missile, injuring 16 people and forcing many to leave their homes following the pre-dawn attack.

"As we acted with force against the terrorist arms of Iran's axis of evil, so we will act against the Houthis ... with force, determination and sophistication," Netanyahu said in a video statement.