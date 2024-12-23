With the number of high school students reported as truant hitting a record high, a nonprofit organization has opened a new facility in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, to offer a place for them to spend their time and feel at home.

While children in the compulsory education system — from elementary to junior high school — continue to be enrolled in their school even if they stop attending, high school students are more likely to drop out entirely and may become socially isolated.

Himitsukichi, a nonprofit organization based in the city of Miyazaki and which runs a program for children’s outdoor activities, has renovated an old, vacant house to turn it into a facility for older teens, and opened it on Nov. 9.