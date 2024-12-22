By providing thousands of troops to Russia — as well as a steady supply of weapons and munitions — North Korea is assisting Moscow in its war in Ukraine in the areas it needs most, according to a top Canadian general.

“North Koreans are not only replacing some Russian personnel but they are also making up for the lack of munitions and other assets that Russia either can't produce on its own or can't replace as fast as needed to sustain a war of attrition like this one,” Maj. Gen. Greg Smith, director-general of international security policy with Canada's Department of National Defence told The Japan Times.

While this help may not be a game-changer, it marks an “important contribution” that also comes with a symbolic element.