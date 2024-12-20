A dramatic raid in which police shattered the windows of a home in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, ended the search for the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl, with another teen injured, at a local McDonalds as a 43-year-old man was arrested.

The arrest marked the culmination of an intensive investigation by Fukuoka Prefectural Police, who pieced together surveillance footage and dashcam recordings in a meticulous "relay investigation" to identify the suspect.

The suspect, Masanori Hirabaru, who is unemployed and living alone in a house near the crime scene, did not resist arrest as he sat in a chair.