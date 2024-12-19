Police arrested a 43-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of stabbing two junior high school students at a McDonald’s in the city of Kitakyushu on Saturday, with one of the victims dying from her injuries.

Masanori Hirabaru, an unemployed resident of Kokuraminami Ward — the same area where the attack took place — was taken into police custody at around 10 a.m. on an initial charge of attempted murder of the 15-year-old boy who survived the attack.

Hirabaru has admitted to the charge. However, he has yet to disclose any information about his motive. The weapon used in the attack has not yet been found.