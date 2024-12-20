The number of reported crimes in Japan rose for the second year in a row in 2023, an annual government white paper revealed on Friday.

Crime numbers in Japan had been steadily declining since 2003, continuing to hit postwar lows from 2015 to 2021, before bouncing back in 2022.

According to police data, there were 703,351 reported crimes and 269,550 cleared cases — meaning cases that law enforcement took action on — which respectively rose by 17% and 7.7% year-on-year. The figures exclude special law offenses and road traffic-related violations.