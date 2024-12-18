Tokyo-based startup Space One’s bid to become the first private Japanese company to place a satellite into orbit failed for a second time Wednesday, in a setback for Japan’s space development aspirations.

The 18-meter, 23-ton solid-fuel Kairos No. 2 rocket was launched at around 11 a.m. from a newly established space facility in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture. However, a malfunction during the ascent led to the launch failure. The company is looking into the details.

The failure follows two postponements for the launch and the failure of its first rocket, which burst into flames just seconds after liftoff in the spring.