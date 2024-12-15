Japanese firm Space One decided to push back the launch of the second unit of its Kairos small rocket scheduled for Sunday, following another postponement the previous day.

Sunday's postponement was due to strong winds, according to the Tokyo-based company.

The Kairos No. 2 unit, carrying five small satellites, was initially slated to be launched Saturday from the firm's Spaceport Kii liftoff site in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture. But the launch was canceled due to strong winds and had been put off to Sunday. On Sunday, the rocket was scheduled to be launched from the site at 11 a.m.