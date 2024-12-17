With the first ever deployment of the Charles de Gaulle carrier strike group to the Pacific, France aims to underscore its commitment to helping maintain security and stability in the region amid rising global tensions, the French military’s Pacific commander said in an interview Tuesday.

“The Indo-Pacific is the world’s new center of gravity," Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget told The Japan Times during a visit to Tokyo. "Strengthening maritime security and developing interoperability with allies and partners in the Indian and Pacific Oceans are among the key goals of this deployment,” which is known as the Clemenceau 25 mission.

“While France as a Pacific nation regularly sends warships to the Indo-Pacific, this will mark the first deployment by a French carrier strike group to the wider region in over four decades,” said Pinget, who himself commanded the Charles de Gaulle between 2019 and 2021.