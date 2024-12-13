Russian forces appeared to be packing up some military equipment at one of its most critical bases in Syria on Friday, in what could be a prelude to Moscow’s military withdrawal from the country in the wake of President Bashar Assad’s fall.

A New York Times analysis of satellite imagery of Syria’s Khmeimim air base near Latakia on Friday showed planes designed to transport heavy machinery prepared for loading and Russian military equipment apparently being packed up nearby. Verified videos also showed at least one convoy of Russian military vehicles on the move Friday.

The activity highlights the uncertainty of Moscow’s foothold in Syria after rebel forces ousted the Assad regime.