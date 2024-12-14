Protesters on the streets of Seoul erupted with emotion on Saturday after lawmakers passed a motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose short-lived declaration of martial law earlier this month stunned the nation.

As headlines flashed on their phones that enough officials had voted in favor of impeachment, anti-Yoon protesters screamed in jubilation near the National Assembly, chanting K-pop songs and releasing balloons into the air. About 200,000 people gathered in the area, local media reported, citing an unofficial tally by police.

"I brought my kids here to show them how democracy works,” said Arron Lim, who attended the protest with his wife and three young children. "Citizens are doing their duty.”