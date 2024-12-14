South Korea's opposition-led parliament on Saturday succeeded in a second attempt to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his brief declaration of martial law earlier this month, putting at least a temporary pause on the political chaos enveloping Asia's fourth-largest economy.

All 300 lawmakers from the country’s National Assembly participated, with 204 voting to remove the president for committing “insurrectionary acts” and “abandoning the duty to protect the constitution.” A total of 85 voted against the motion, while three abstained and eight ballots were deemed invalid.

The impeachment vote was the second attempt after a bid that failed a week ago following a boycott of the vote by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP). The party decided shortly before the proceedings that it would take part in the vote, but without changing its stance of opposing impeachment.