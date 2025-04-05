In every corner of the financial markets, from stocks to bonds to commodities, money managers are sending Donald Trump the same unmistakable message: The trade war he unleashed is threatening to set off a worldwide recession — and fast.

After China retaliated against Trump’s tariff hikes, traders are pricing in what increasingly looks like a negative-feedback loop as Trump indicates he’s not going to back down.

The grim signs continued to pile up on Friday, when even a significantly stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report did virtually nothing to dispel the growing worries about the state of the global economy.