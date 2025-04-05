Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Saturday that he plans to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone “within the next week” to discuss the president’s decision to slap Tokyo with onerous tariffs.

Speaking on a television program, Ishiba indicated that while his government is moving quickly to “find a time that is convenient for both sides,” these talks would not involve small deals that might buy Japan time.

“We can't do it piecemeal,” he said. “We have to make it one set, one package, one story — or it won’t have any impact.”