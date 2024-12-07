Japan plans to monitor international communications linked to the country without the consent of those involved if it obtains prior approval from an independent third-party organization, as part of its cyber defense efforts, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The government will submit a related bill to an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened in January next year, to develop legislation for active cyber defense, or preemptive action to prevent cyberattacks, according to the sources.

The envisaged active cyberdefense system is to acquire and analyze communications information even in normal times. If there is a risk of a serious attack, police or the Self-Defense Forces will break into the attacker's server and take measures to make nullify the attack.