Japan and Italy have signed a deal that will allow their respective armed forces to share fuel, food and services, a move intended to facilitate greater bilateral and multilateral military activities over the coming years as Rome and Tokyo take steps to deepen defense and security cooperation.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) in Rome on Monday on the sidelines of a Group of Seven foreign ministers summit.

The move, which will also enable greater interoperability and the rapid mobilization of aid in case of emergencies and natural disasters, marks the successful conclusion of negotiations that began in June.